🚨 INSIDER: Daniel Dubois labels Usyk as “BIG-HEADED” & Reveals KEY FACTOR from Fury fight 😳

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Daniel Dubois talks to Dev Sahni ahead of his undisputed showdown with Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium. He reveals his true thoughts on the Ukrainian, how his camp is going and the advantage he has heading into the fight.

