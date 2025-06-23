Home / Boxing Videos / “He A Tap Dancer” | Edgar Berlanga Describes Fighters In Word 🥶

“He A Tap Dancer” | Edgar Berlanga Describes Fighters In Word 🥶

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Edgar Berlanga Describes Fighters In Word

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #shorts #berlanga #berlangasheeraz

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

FLASHY! | Hamza Uddin vs Leandro Jose Blanc | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Hamza Uddin had promised the best performance of young career vs the tough Leandro Jose …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved