Panama Comes Alive with Another Edition of WBA Future – World Boxing Association

The Atheyna Bylon Gym, located along Panama City’s scenic Cinta Costera, was once again buzzing with gloves, youthful energy, and sky-high dreams as the WBA Future development program returned for another action-packed edition.

Kids, teens, and young fighters from across the country laced up and stepped into the ring for matchups drawn just hours before the opening bell. It was boxing in its rawest form—no titles, no spotlight, just heart pounding in every corner of the canvas.

Since 2023, Panama has emerged as one of the most active hubs for the WBA Future initiative, delivering successful events and setting a strong pace into 2024. But beyond the thrill of competition, the program is rooted in deeper values: discipline, respect, and perseverance—molding not only fighters, but well-rounded individuals and future citizens.

The World Boxing Association extends its sincere thanks to the Mayor’s Office of Panama City, whose dedication to sport and youth development made this seamless event possible. Special recognition also goes to Riyadh Season, for its unwavering support of global boxing and its strategic partnership in advancing the WBA’s development efforts.

Once again, Panama proves itself to be a cradle of talent and passion. And the WBA Future makes one thing clear: the future of boxing is already in the ring.