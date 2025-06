Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr - omfg!! Jokes. Sorry mods, you can close this thread. […]

Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan 2 Matchroom Boxing chief executive Frank Smith is "very confident" the rematch between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will be for the vacant IBF... […]

How does Lennox do in today's HW division. Found this video on youtube earlier with someone assessing how Lewis would fare in today's HW crop. Decent video I'll give people a chance to... […]

Andre Ward v these fighters I have been watching some Andre Ward episodes over the past few weeks and they are good. The one with Joe Calzaghe is excellent. He does this one... […]

brian norman jr v jin sasaki june nineteenth jin sasaki is all action, this will be fun while it lasts Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GtgYfT5WsAAaL-A?format=jpg&name=large also cristian... […]

Deontay Wilder vs Tyrrell Anthony Deontay Wilder will square off against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon on Friday, June 27th, 2025, at Charles Koch Arena, Wichita. The fight will take... […]

Galal Yafai v Francisco Rodriguez Jr Galal Yafai is set to fight Francisco Rodriguez Jr on Saturday, June 21st, 2025, at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham. The fight is scheduled for 12... […]

Moses Itauma v Dillian Whyte Unbeaten heavyweight Moses Itauma will face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia on 16 August. The 20-year-old, seen as one of British... […]

Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Richardson Hitchins will face George Kambosos on Saturday, June 14th, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. This contest is for the IBF super... […]

What happened to Josh Warrington? What happened to him? He was kind of entertaining to watch. Any update on him? […]

Vasyl Lomachenko retires Vasyl Lomachenko announces retirement from boxing: ‘I am grateful for every victory and defeat’ Vasyl Lomachenko has announced his retirement at... […]

Josh Kelly v Flavius Biea Channel 5 free boxing Josh Kelly will face the challenge of Flavius Biea on Friday, June 6th, 2025, at Newcastle Arena, Newcastle. The fight will be contested over 10... […]

RIP Mike McCallum rest peacefully champion […]