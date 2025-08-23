THE FAREWELL SERIES – DiBella Entertainment

The Richmond Flying Squirrels today announced Diamonds Aren’t Forever: The Farewell Series presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch, a commemorative goodbye to the iconic ballpark. The team’s home for 40 years, The Diamond will be given a proper sendoff between September 9-14, with the final six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Tickets for the final games at The Diamond are on sale at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets.

Originally built in 1985, The Diamond is synonymous with minor league baseball. First home to the Richmond Braves, the park has seen legendary players including Chipper Jones, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine, before serving the Flying Squirrels since 2010. Since then, Richmond’s loyal fanbase has more than proven its passion for the home team, selling out 15 straight Opening Days and regularly leading the Eastern League in attendance.

“Ballparks are a rich part of American sports history and The Diamond is an icon in the region, representative of the best fans in the minors,” said Lou DiBella, Managing Partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. “The Farewell Series will give the park the celebration it and our fans deserve while we usher in an exciting new era for our club and city.”

To say a final goodbye, the Flying Squirrels will offer a robust slate of events, including:

September 9: Time Capsule Tuesday presented by Reynolds Community College & The Farewell Series T-shirt giveaway presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch and Reynolds Community College Fans can submit their proposals for items to be included in a time capsule that will be placed at CarMax Park Proposed items for the time capsule can be submitted here Fans whose submissions are selected will receive free tickets for the Sept. 9 game The first 1,500 fans (sizes S-XXXL while supplies last) will receive The Farewell Series T-shirt

September 10: RVA Night presented by Metro Elevator and commemorative program giveaway The first 1,500 fans will receive a copy of The Diamond: A Fond Farewell commemorative program Wine & K9s: Fans can enjoy $7 glasses of wine and $7 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. plus dogs are admitted free

September 11: First Responder’s Night presented by Budweiser and Patent First, Farewell Series lapel pin giveaway, Patriotic Jersey auction and fireworks First Responders may present their ID at the Flying Squirrels ticket office in advance or at any ticket booth on game day (while supplies last) for a free General Admission ticket The first 2,000 fans will receive a Farewell Series collectors lapel pin giveaway The Flying Squirrels will wear special patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned at FlyingSquirrelsAuctions.com with proceeds benefiting Valor RVA, a local non-profit that supports the families of fallen first responders. In-Your-Face fireworks follow the game

September 12: Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off presented by Chick-fil-A, Friday Happy Hour, All-Diamond Team Poster giveaway presented by Richmond Times-Dispatch and Reynolds Community College and the largest fireworks show in Flying Squirrels history The Flying Squirrels will transform to Las Ardillas Voladoras to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month For Friday Happy Hour, fans can enjoy $3 12-ounce domestic beers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and $3 fountain sodas at the Pepsi stand The first 2,000 fans will receive an All-Diamond Team poster, recognizing some of the biggest MLB stars who played at The Diamond over the last 40 years The largest fireworks show in team history will follow the game

September 13: Childhood Cancer Awareness Night presented by Anthem, Clean Out the Closet, fireworks and a special appearance by R-Braves alumni The Flying Squirrels will wear special jerseys designed by ASK Kourageous Kids that will be auctioned at FlyingSquirrelsAuctions.com with proceeds benefiting the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation Help the Flying Squirrels clean out their closet ahead of their big move! While supplies last, fans will take home various giveaway items from the Flying Squirrels archives during the game. Members of the 1989 Richmond Braves’ Governors Cup championship team will be on hand

September 14: #1 Fan Bobblehead giveaway presented by Pepsi, Diamond Dirt giveaway and Post-Game Catch on the Field The first 2,000 fans of all ages will take home bobblehead of Flying Squirrels superfan Ray Edwards, who was voted as the Flying Squirrels #1 fan Fans can play catch on the field at The Diamond one last time and take photos on the field for one hour following the game Following the game, fans will receive a keepsake sample of dirt from The Diamond



Full-Season Memberships for the Flying Squirrels’ 2026 season at CarMax Park are on sale now. Information is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond.

About the Richmond Flying Squirrels

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have established themselves as one of the most recognizable brands in Minor League Baseball since their inaugural season in 2010. Guided by three pillars – be different, be impactful and have FUNN – the organization has ingrained itself in Central Virginia, annually reaching more than 10,000 students through the club’s education programs while making 400-plus community appearances. Additionally, the team has renovated multiple youth baseball and softball fields across the city and awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships through its 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Flying Squirrels Charities. The Flying Squirrels consistently rank among the top-drawing teams in MiLB having led the Eastern League in total or average attendance 10 times while topping all 30 Double-A teams in total and average attendance each of the past three seasons. For more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com.