Home / Boxing Videos / “This Cost Me £200,000?!!” 😮 – Eddie Hearn & Frank Smith Run Through The Matchroom Boxing Rebrand 😂

“This Cost Me £200,000?!!” 😮 – Eddie Hearn & Frank Smith Run Through The Matchroom Boxing Rebrand 😂

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith plan Matchroom Boxing’s epic rebrand.

#matchroomboxing #barryhearn #nocontextbarryhearn
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Why Pitbull Cruz Is Running It Back with Angel Fierro

Once just wasn’t enough. Isaac Cruz explains why he’s running it back with Angel Fierro. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved