GOLDEN BOY PRESENTA: GUANTES DORADOS, A NATIONAL TOURNAMENT | DAY TWO





Golden Boy today announced a partnership with Guantes Dorados, a prestigious national amateur tournament based in Saucillo, Chihuahua, Mexico, which has been a breeding ground for future champions for more than two decades.

Under the new concept, Golden Boy Presents: Guantes Dorados, the company will seek to give national exposure to the next generation of Mexican talent, offering young fighters the ideal platform to begin their journey toward professionalism. The tournament will be livestreamed on Golden Boy’s YouTube page, and takes place from Friday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 25.