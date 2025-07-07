Home / Boxing Videos / ROAD TO UNDISPUTED | Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda

ROAD TO UNDISPUTED | Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda

This is a classic skill vs power showdown. Stevenson’s defense, adaptability, and ambition meet Zepeda’s aggression and knockout threat. If Stevenson delivers the sharp, vindictive performance he’s promised, he likely wins a clear decision or possibly stops Zepeda. But if Zepeda forces a toe-to-toe brawl, the bout could get wild — and dangerous for both.

Shakur Stevenson (No. 4) defends his WBC lightweight title vs. William Zepeda (No. 5) in the second of two main events on DAZN, available exclusively on the platform worldwide.

