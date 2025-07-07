ROAD TO UNDISPUTED | Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda





This is a classic skill vs power showdown. Stevenson’s defense, adaptability, and ambition meet Zepeda’s aggression and knockout threat. If Stevenson delivers the sharp, vindictive performance he’s promised, he likely wins a clear decision or possibly stops Zepeda. But if Zepeda forces a toe-to-toe brawl, the bout could get wild — and dangerous for both.

Shakur Stevenson (No. 4) defends his WBC lightweight title vs. William Zepeda (No. 5) in the second of two main events on DAZN, available exclusively on the platform worldwide.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #kickoffpresser #theringmagazine #williamzepeda #shakurstevenson #edgarberlanga #hamzasheeraz

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:

https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl