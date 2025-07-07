Home / Boxing Videos / Vinny Paz’s WILD Story of Boxing at 5 Years Old…

Vinny Paz's WILD Story of Boxing at 5 Years Old…

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/CFWbGBX-ujI

Vinny Paz shares the wild story of how his boxing journey began at just 5 years old, taking kids into his garage for impromptu fights. This hilarious and shocking origin story shows how the future Hall of Famer’s fighting spirit was evident from childhood.

In partnership with Salita Promotions.

