Yunovidov Stuns Romanov to Capture WBA Interim Bridgerweight World Title in Ekaterinburg – World Boxing Association

In one of the year’s most unexpected upsets, Georgiy Yunovidov (11-1, 7 KOs) shocked the boxing world Saturday night by stopping veteran Evgeny Romanov (19-2, 12 KOs) in the sixth round to claim the WBA interim bridgerweight world title at the DIVS Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Yunovidov, 32, entered the bout as a clear underdog — with just 11 professional fights and no prior experience on the world stage. But from the opening bell, the rangy Russian made his intentions clear, using his superior reach (192 cm to Romanov’s 183) to establish distance, snapping jabs, and landing straight shots whenever Romanov tried to close the gap.

Romanov, 39, looked to bring the fight inside and bank on his power, but he struggled to match Yunovidov’s speed, accuracy, and ring IQ. Through five rounds, the bout remained competitive, but the tide turned dramatically in the sixth.

After landing a sharp combination to the body and head, Yunovidov visibly rocked Romanov. With his opponent hurt and unable to respond, the referee stepped in and called a halt to the bout, awarding Yunovidov the technical knockout victory.

It was a crushing blow for Romanov, once considered one of the top contenders for the full WBA bridgerweight crown — and now suffering back-to-back defeats. For Yunovidov, it was a breakout moment: not only did he seize the interim world title, but he now inserts himself squarely into the race for a shot at the WBA’s full championship in a division that continues to gain traction on the international stage.