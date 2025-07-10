Home / Boxing Videos / 🩸 One year after their fight, Sebastian Fundora is confident as ever.

🩸 One year after their fight, Sebastian Fundora is confident as ever.

Premier Boxing Champions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



🩸 One year after their fight, #SebastianFundora is more confident and outspoken heading into their rematch and it shows. #FundoraTszyu2

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

How Will Pitbull vs Fierro 2 End? Both Fighters Weigh In

How will the rematch between Isaac Cruz and Angel Fierro end? Both fighters weigh in. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved