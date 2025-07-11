Power Punchers Collide for WBA Gold Title in Sioux City – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, July 12, the Sioux City Convention Center in Iowa will be the stage for a high-stakes showdown for the WBA Gold Lightweight Title (135 lbs), as two heavy-hitting contenders square off in a fight that could launch either into the world rankings.

Headlining the card is Tampa, Florida’s own Stevie “Sledgehammer” Morgan (17-2, 15 KOs), who faces the dangerous Crystal García Nova (11-3, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in a can’t-miss main event.

Morgan, 36, brings a fearsome 88% knockout rate and is riding a three-fight win streak. Known for her forward-pressure style and ability to end fights early, she has become one of the most feared punchers in the division. This bout marks her first shot at a WBA Gold belt—an opportunity she plans to seize with both fists.

Across the ring stands 25-year-old García Nova, another knockout artist with 10 stoppages in 11 wins. Standing 175 cm tall, the Dominican southpaw combines reach with aggression and will look to dictate the pace early, testing Morgan’s defense and resilience. This will be her return to the ring after a 2023 campaign, and she’s gunning for the biggest win of her career.

With two offensively minded fighters and serious punching power on both sides, this matchup is expected to produce fireworks—and maybe even an early finish. Sioux City is bracing for a night of elite-level women’s boxing, and at the heart of it, a WBA Gold title hangs in the balance.