Home / Boxing Videos / Hamzah Sheeraz batter Edgar Berlanga In NYC | Highlights | Matchroom Boxing

Hamzah Sheeraz batter Edgar Berlanga In NYC | Highlights | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Hamzah Sheeraz scored a huge New York win over Edgar Berlanga to move closer to a shot at the Super Middleweight World Title at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York on Saturday 12 July 2025.

#BerlangaSheeraz #MatchroomBoxing #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Terence Crawford Joins Shakur Stevenson Backstage Before Zepeda Fight

Watch as Terence Crawford links up with Shakur Stevenson backstage before the fight against William …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved