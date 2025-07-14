Home / Boxing Videos / Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora dissect their first fight: Was blood an issue?

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora dissect their first fight: Was blood an issue?

Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora break down their epic first fight. Was blood an issue or was it an excuse? Did Fundora dominate Tszyu or did he have an advantage? Both fighters watch the fight and tell us what was going through their minds on fight night and how a full camp to prepare for the rematch will help them.

