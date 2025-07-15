Home / Boxing Videos / Keith Thurman Reveals His Favorite Manny Pacquiao Moment

Keith Thurman Reveals His Favorite Manny Pacquiao Moment

Former opponent Keith Thurman reveals his favorite “Manny Pacquiao Moment”—or in his case, “many moments.”

#PacquiaoBarrios | July 19 | PBC PPV on Prime Video

👉 https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight

