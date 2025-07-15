Manny Pacquiao’s Comeback: From $1 Fights to Challenging Floyd Mayweather… The Whole Story





Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao sits down with Andre Ward to discuss his incredible journey from poverty in the Philippines to becoming one of the greatest fighters of all time. The PacMan opens up about his toughest opponents, career-defining moments, and the mental game that separated him from every other fighter in his era.

In this exclusive Art of Ward interview, Pacquiao reveals untold stories about his legendary fights, his relationship with Floyd Mayweather, and what it means to be inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame. Get an inside look at the mindset and determination that made him the only eight-division world champion in boxing history.

From his early days struggling to make ends meet to becoming a global icon, Manny Pacquiao shares the raw truth about his boxing legacy and the sacrifices that came with greatness.

