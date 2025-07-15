Gholam and Verón to Battle in Madrid for WBA Continental Americas Title – World Boxing Association

This Wednesday, July 17, the Teatro Las Vegas in Madrid will take center stage as the final night of the WBA European Convention delivers a main event clash between Morocco’s Moussa Gholam (23-1, 14 KOs) and Argentina’s Maximiliano Verón (11-1, 4 KOs) for the WBA Continental Americas Gold super featherweight title.

Gholam, who resides and trains in Catalonia, enters the bout as the defending champion. Known for his sharp speed and pinpoint accuracy, the Moroccan contender will look to solidify his standing as a future world title challenger. His most recent outing was a dominant win that reaffirmed his reputation as one of the most consistent forces on the European scene.

Verón, a native of Buenos Aires, brings the South American challenge. With an aggressive style and strong ring awareness, the Argentine will attempt to upset the favorite on Spanish soil. His record features four knockouts and a momentum-building win streak that has earned him a legitimate shot at gold.

Scheduled for 10 rounds, the fight will headline the WBA Europe Convention card, highlighting the organization’s ongoing commitment to global boxing development.

Gholam wants to break through to the world stage. Verón is out to make a statement. The WBA Continental Americas Gold belt will be on the line—and it won’t come easy.