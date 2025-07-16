Home / Boxing Videos / Jesus Ramos Makes His Pick for Pacquiao vs Barrios

Jesus Ramos Makes His Pick for Pacquiao vs Barrios

Premier Boxing Champions 28 mins ago Boxing Videos



Super welterweight contender Jesus Ramos relives one of Pacquiao’s greatest hits and makes his picks for July 19th.

Buy #PacquiaoBarrios NOW on PPV: https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight

