Nataly Delgado Eyes Interim World Title—For Her Children and for Panama – World Boxing Association

Panamanian contender Nataly Delgado is on the verge of the biggest fight of her career. On July 18, she’ll step into the ring to challenge for the WBA Interim Super Flyweight Title, carrying with her not just national pride—but the hopes of her two young sons.

Fighting out of Panama City, the 30-year-old mother of Cristopher and Yúlhian has turned her training camp into a mission. Her motivation? To bring joy back to Panamanian boxing and to leave a legacy her children can be proud of.

“They’re the pillars of my life,” Delgado told the WBA in an exclusive interview. “To be able to show them that I achieved my goal of becoming a world champion would be an incredible source of pride.”

Delgado will face Mexican veteran Maribel “Pantera” Ramírez at the Atheyna Bylon Champions Land Gym, located on the iconic Cinta Costera in Panama’s capital. It’s a showdown steeped in meaning for Delgado, who hasn’t spared a single round in her pursuit of greatness.

Her camp has been handled with precision by lead trainer Julio Archibold, assistant Héctor Manzanilla, and strength and conditioning coach Daniel Molina. “We’ve had a successful camp. Now we’re just fine-tuning details,” Delgado said. “I always give 200% in training, and this fight is no different. It’s been years since Panama had a world champion—ending that drought would be historic.”

Delgado’s preparation has been championship-caliber. According to Archibold, she logged over 100 rounds of sparring with top-tier opponents like Mexico’s Eloisa Martínez and Guatemala’s Yanissa Castrellón. “I feel strong, fast, and ready to give my country another world title,” Delgado said. “I’ve prepared like a world champion should.”

She enters the bout with a professional record of 17 wins (5 by KO), 7 losses, and 2 draws. Over her last eight fights, she’s gone unbeaten—7 wins and 1 draw—and currently holds the No. 3 ranking in the world.

Her opponent, 39-year-old Ramírez, brings a record of 15 wins (3 KOs), 11 losses, and 4 draws. Ranked No. 7 globally, Ramírez last fought in January in California, where she dropped a technical decision to Japan’s Mizuki Hiruta.