Pacquiao vs Barrios UNDERCARD FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM





Watch live as fighters on the undercard of Pacquiao vs Barrios Fight Night, including Sebastian Fundora, Tim Tszyu, Isaac Cruz, Angel Fierro, Brandon Figueroa, Joet Gonzalez, Gary Russell Jr., Hugo Castañeda, David Picasso, Kyonosuke Kameda, Mark Magsayo and Jorge Mata Cuellar, hold their final press conference ahead of their respective matchups on Saturday, July 19, 2025, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video at 8pmET/5pmPT.

ABOUT PACQUIAO VS. BARRIOS

Pacquiao vs. Barrios will see Hall of Fame boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios square off in the main event of a star-studded PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, July 19 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and Australian superstar Tim Tszyu will rematch after engaging in 2024’s bloodiest fight.

The action will also feature Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and his hard-hitting countryman Angel Fierro meeting for a second time in a 12-round super lightweight duel after their action packed February clash, plus former two-division world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and top contender Joet Gonzalez kick off the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with a 10-round featherweight showdown.

Preceding the pay-per-view, champion Gary Russell Jr. tops a three fight card streaming live on Prime Video, as he steps back into the ring to face Hugo Castañeda in a 10-round lightweight showdown.

The action also includes undefeated top super bantamweight David “Rey” Picasso dueling Japanese contender Kyonosuke Kameda in a 10-round affair, plus Filipino power-puncher and former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo battles Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar in a 10-round super featherweight attraction opening the show at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.



