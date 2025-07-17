WBA Europe Convention Kicks Off with a Landmark Opening Day in Madrid – World Boxing Association

The WBA Europe Convention officially got underway on Wednesday, July 16, at the Only YOU Hotel Atocha in Madrid, ushering in a historic moment for continental boxing with a first day full of institutional vision, innovation, and heartfelt tribute.

The event was headlined by WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza and international judge María Borisova, who also serves as Director of WBA Europe. They were joined by delegates from more than 20 countries, reflecting the global reach and unity of the organization.

The day opened with inaugural remarks and regional presentations, including updates from WBA Europe, WBA Iberoamérica, and the WBA Mediterranean chapters. Mendoza emphasized the strategic importance of the convention and the role of European boxing in the sport’s global development.

A highlight of the day was the unveiling of a high-tech boxing robot developed by Leone, signaling a bold move toward innovation and smart training systems. The futuristic device drew attention from promoters and trainers alike, with its potential applications in elite gyms and training centers becoming a hot topic.

The convention also paused to honor the history and legacy of Spanish boxing. Uruguayan legend Alfredo Evangelista was named Honorary WBA World Champion, and special tributes were paid to local greats including Jennifer Miranda, Miriam Gutiérrez, Kiko Martínez, and Javier Castillejo.

The day concluded with a welcome cocktail reception that brought together promoters, trainers, referees, and fighters in a festive atmosphere filled with camaraderie and global ambition.

With more seminars, networking sessions, and a professional boxing card scheduled at Teatro Las Vegas, the WBA Europe Convention is off to a powerful start. This week, Madrid stands proudly as the capital of continental boxing.