Full Fight | Jordan Panthen vs. DeAundre Pettus #goldenboyfightnight





In his Golden Boy debut, Jordan “The Patriot” Panthen (11-0, 10 KOs), of Honolulu, Hawaii, co-headlined Golden Boy Fight Night in a 10-round middleweight bout that went the distance against Columbia, South Carolina’s DeAundre “Dixianimal” Pettus (12-4, 7 KOs). Panthen sustained a cut over his left eye in round one and a cut at the top of his head in round five due to accidental headbutts and a small laceration on the bridge of his nose in round seven due to a punch.

Jordan Panthen vs. DeAundre Pettus | January 23, 2025 | Commerce Casino – Commerce, CA

