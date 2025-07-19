Pacquiao vs Barrios HIGHLIGHTS: July 19, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video PPV





In the MGM Grand Garden Arena where Manny Pacquiao won his first title 2001, he returned to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC Welterweight World title in front of 14,000 cheering boxing fans.

Pacquiao and Barrios went toe-to-toe for 12 hard fought rounds, fighting to a majority draw. Barrios retained his WBC belt and Manny Pacquiao showed the world that age is just a number. The legend can still fight.

