Home / Boxing Videos / 'Bam' Rodriguez beats down Cafu to unify | Full Highlights | Matchroom Boxing

'Bam' Rodriguez beats down Cafu to unify | Full Highlights | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 54 mins ago Boxing Videos



Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez beats Phumelela Cafu to unify the WBC and WBO super flyweight titles. Immediate reactions from Bam and promoter Eddie Hearn.

#RodriguezCafu #EddieHearn #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Bam is ready to UNIFY! 🏆 #shorts

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved