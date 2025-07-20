'Bam' Rodriguez beats down Cafu to unify | Full Highlights | Matchroom Boxing





Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez beats Phumelela Cafu to unify the WBC and WBO super flyweight titles. Immediate reactions from Bam and promoter Eddie Hearn.

