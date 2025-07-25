JARON ‘BOOTS’ ENNIS PENS LONG-TERM MULTI-FIGHT EXTENSION WITH MATCHROOM

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis has signed a long-term multi-fight promotional extension with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

The Philadelphia star first penned a deal with Hearn in April 2024, and returned home for the first time in almost six years three months later, defending his IBF Welterweight title for the first time at the Wells Fargo Center with a stoppage win over David Avanesyan, and then returned to the same spot to clinically outpoint mandatory challenger Karen Chukhadzhian in November.

Ennis (34-0 30 KOs) then unified the 147lb division with a stunning stoppage win over WBA ruler Eimantas Stanionis in Atlantic City in April, and now the 28 year old has decided to move to 154lbs and news of his first step on the path to becoming a two-weight World ruler will drop soon.

“Working with Eddie and Matchroom is just a great connection, I love how they’re willing to do whatever it takes to make me a superstar!” Said Ennis. “I’m ready to get going at 154lbs and I am hunting the big names and the belts; now it’s time to shut everybody up!”

“I’m delighted that Jaron has committed himself to Matchroom and DAZN,” said Hearn. “Since we first started working with him last April, we’ve proved together that he is one of very few fighters in the US that can draw huge crowds in the arena, with the three events we’ve staged with Jaron pulling in well over 30,000 fans at the gate, and that’s added to big numbers on DAZN. I’m so excited to see Boots set about the 154lb division, where you are going to see a different beast and his full arsenal on display.”