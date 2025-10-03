The Greatest Moments At Barclays Center

A look back at the two-division world champion’s finest moments at Brooklyn’s famed venue ahead of his final appearance there on Saturday, October 18.

Danny “Swift” Garcia and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York are forever linked in modern boxing history. From his spectacular knockout of a Hall of Famer on opening night to gritty battles against hometown heroes, Garcia turned the venue into his personal proving ground. A proud Philadelphian with Puerto Rican roots, he headlined more fights at the arena than any other boxer, building a legacy defined by big moments, dramatic wins, and unforgettable nights in Brooklyn.

On Saturday, October 18, 37-year-old Garcia (37-4, 21 KOs), will step through the ropes one final time against Daniel Gonzalez (22-4-1, 7 KOs) at (where else?) Barclays Center – a venue where his greatness all started. Here is a look back at the five greatest performances Garcia delivered in the Big Apple’s famed venue.

5

vs. Zab Judah

Date: April 27, 2013

At stake: Garcia’s WBA & WBC Super Lightweight World Titles

Records at the time: Garcia 25-0 (16 KOs), Judah 42-7 (29 KOs)

Result: Garcia UD 12 (116-111, 115-112, 114-112) Garcia’s first Barclays main event was as high-stakes as it gets: a title defense against Brooklyn’s own Zab Judah. The atmosphere was electric, and Garcia silenced the local crowd by dropping Judah in the eighth round and controlling much of the action. Judah, a two-division titlist and former undisputed welterweight champion, rallied late but Garcia’s power and composure earned him a unanimous decision.

4

vs. Paulie Malignaggi

Date: August 1, 2015

At stake: Garcia’s welterweight debut

Records at the time: Garcia 30-0 (17 KOs), Malignaggi 33-6 (7 KOs)

Result: Garcia TKO 9 Moving up to welterweight, Garcia faced another Brooklyn favorite in Paulie Malignaggi. It was Philly grit versus New York slickness, and Garcia’s relentless pressure proved too much. He wore Malignaggi down with sharp counters and steady body work until the referee called a halt in the ninth round. The win showed that Garcia’s power and skill translated perfectly into a new division.

3

vs. Ivan Redkach

Date: January 25, 2020

At stake: WBC Welterweight Title Eliminator

Records at the time: Garcia 35-2 (21 KOs), Redkach 23-4-1 (18 KOs)

Result: Garcia UD 12 (118-110, 117-111, 117-111) Garcia used his return to Brooklyn as a showcase for his sharp boxing skills. Against the aggressive and trash-talking Ivan Redkach, he controlled the fight with precision punching and ring generalship. While the bout went the full 12 rounds, Garcia dominated throughout, reminding fans why he remained one of the most dangerous contenders at 147 pounds.

2

vs. Lamont Peterson

Date: April 11, 2015

At stake: Non-title welterweight bout

Records at the time: Garcia 29-0 (17 KOs), Peterson 33-2-1 (17 KOs)

Result: Garcia MD 12 (115-113, 115-113, 114-114) In a razor-close chess match, Garcia battled former champion Lamont Peterson. Peterson rallied strongly in the later rounds, but Garcia’s cleaner, harder punches and early dominance carried the night. The fight ended in a majority decision, but it displayed Garcia’s ability to remain composed under fire and his knack for delivering in tough, high-level matchups.