KO | Ricardo Sandoval vs. Tito Acosta Mexico vs. Puerto Rico!

In a bout that seemed bound for a tense reading of the scorecards, referee Raul Caiz Jr. instead took on the drama all to himself.

Caiz stepped in nearly midway through the 10th and final round of the Saturday night co-main event between Ricardo Sandoval, of Rialto, California, and Puerto Rico’s former junior flyweight champion Angel Acosta, awarding Sandoval a controversial TKO victory at Toyota Arena.

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Tito Acosta | July 6, 2024 | Toyota Arena – Ontario, CA

