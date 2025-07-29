HEAVYWEIGHTS RONEY HINES AND JERRY FORREST RETURN WITH IMPRESSIVE VICTORIES OVER THE WEEKEND – DiBella Entertainment

Jerry “Slugger” Forrest, of Newport News, VA, scored an emphatic second-round knockout against the crafty Junior Wright on Saturday night at the Main Street Event Center in Richmond, VA. His record improved to 29-6-2 (21 KOs). Wright, who was coming off of a victory against Cassius Chaney in March, tried to take the fight inside early on, but Forrest was catching him with thundering uppercuts. In round two, Forrest kept Wright at the end of his southpaw jab and floored him with a straight left-right hook combination. Wright arose but was quickly finished off soon after from another barrage of hooks that sent him to the canvas for good at the 2:19 mark of the frame. For years, the experienced Forrest has proven himself against elite opposition, including back-to-back controversial draws against Zhilei Zhang and Michael Hunter, as well as going the distance in close fights against Kubrat Pulev, Carlos Takam and Jermaine Franklin. “Hines showed that he has great potential with all the tools to become a serious contender in the heavyweight division. He is ready to take on a higher level of opposition,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Jerry looked sharp in his win as well. After three straight victories, he is ready to test himself against the top fighters again.” DiBella Entertainment

Instagram: @DiBellaEnt

X: @LouDiBella, @DiBellaEnt

Facebook: @DiBellaEntertainment