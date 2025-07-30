Ricardo Sandoval shocks Yokohama, dethrones Kenshiro Teraji – World Boxing Association

In a night loaded with tension and high stakes, American contender Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) pulled off the biggest win of his career, scoring a split decision victory over Japan’s Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji (25-2, 16 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Yokohama Buntai. With the win, Sandoval is now the unified flyweight world champion.

The bout delivered fireworks from the opening bell. Teraji looked to set the tone early, working behind his jab and lateral footwork to control range. But Sandoval came with a game plan built on relentless pressure, body work, and fierce exchanges in close quarters—where he landed the harder, cleaner shots.

As the rounds wore on, the fight tightened considerably. Teraji had flashes of tactical brilliance, but Sandoval refused to back down, sustaining his high pace through the middle rounds.

By the end of the twelfth, the arena was thick with anticipation. The scorecards reflected the razor-thin battle: 115-112 and 117-110 for Sandoval, 114-113 for Teraji—a split decision win for the challenger. The Japanese crowd, though stunned, acknowledged the grit and determination of the new champion.

With this monumental victory, Sandoval becomes the first American flyweight world champion since Hawaii’s Brian Viloria held the title from 2012 to 2013. He also snaps Teraji’s undefeated streak in Yokohama and establishes himself as a major force in the 112-pound division.