Going Behind the Scenes with Up-and-Coming Boxer Johnny Rivera | Rising Smoke





Introducing RISING SMOKE, a documentary series spotlighting the most promising up-and-coming fighters in boxing. The first episode centers on Johnny ‘Different Breed’ Rivera, a rising star out of Philadelphia’s The Rock Ministries boxing gym, as he prepares for his Saturday, August 9 bout in his hometown.

The event will be taking place at Sheet Metal Union Hall in downtown Philly on August 9th, and is promoted by RDR and will stream live on BXNG.

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions