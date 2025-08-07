“Hit the other guy, but don’t let him hurt you” – World Boxing Association

Does the name Guglielmo Papaleo ring a bell, fight fans? Probably not. But if you’re over 50, maybe even if you’re in your 40s, chances are your head nods instinctively when you hear the name Willie Pep—a name that, according to 8 out of 10 boxing historians, belongs to the greatest featherweight to ever lace up the gloves.

We were thumbing through the 1998 edition of The Boxing Record Book—as we often do when digging for forgotten gems or legendary figures to revisit—when we came across Pep. Born Guglielmo Papaleo on September 19, 1922, in Middletown, Connecticut, the son of Italian immigrants went on to carve out a legacy few have rivaled.

Pep turned pro on July 25, 1940, at just 17 years old, defeating Joey Marcus by decision. That night marked the beginning of a career that would span nearly three decades—with a six-year break between 1959 and 1965—and conclude on March 16, 1966, when he dropped a six-round decision to Calvin Woodland in Richmond, Virginia.

Among seasoned boxing scribes, there’s near-universal agreement: no 126-pounder before or since can truly compare to Pep. He was a wizard in the ring—an unmatched blend of speed, footwork, ring IQ, and distance control. The Ring magazine once ranked him No. 6 on its list of the greatest fighters of all time. He was known as “Will o’ the Wisp”, a moniker that described his elusive, ghostlike movement—constantly switching stances, slipping punches with uncanny head movement, and vanishing before his opponents could land a glove.

Pep was a two-time featherweight champion who ruled the division for six years. Though not a power puncher—certainly not on the level of his archrival Sandy Saddler—he still stopped 65 of his 241 opponents. He retired with a record of 229 wins, 11 losses, and 1 draw, suffering just six knockout defeats.

From his debut, Pep rattled off 62 straight wins before tasting defeat for the first time against former lightweight champion Sammy Angott on March 19, 1943. He responded by winning 28 more, followed by a draw with Jimmy McAllister in 1946, and then another 41 consecutive victories. But in 1949, he suffered his first knockout loss—at the hands of Sandy Saddler, who took Pep’s world title in a brutal encounter. Pep had won the belt in 1946 by outpointing Sal Bartolo. Saddler would go on to defeat Pep two more times by knockout in a bitter four-fight rivalry. Pep managed just one win—by decision.

Because Saddler won three of their four grueling, bloody wars, some have argued that he, not Pep, deserves the featherweight crown in boxing history. It’s a debate that time hasn’t settled entirely. Many believe Pep was never quite the same after a near-fatal plane crash in January 1947 near Millville, New Jersey. He was traveling for a bout when the plane went down, killing around 20 people. Pep survived—but with two fractured vertebrae and a broken leg.

The man who famously said, “Hit the other guy as much as you can, but don’t let him hurt you”—boxing’s essence distilled into a single line—passed away from Alzheimer’s disease on November 23, 2006, at the age of 84. In a strange twist of fate, his fiercest rival, Sandy Saddler, also succumbed to Alzheimer’s—on September 18, 2001.