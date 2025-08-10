OTD | Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. | Fight of the Year Contender!





In the biggest fight of his young and recently injury-riddled career, Vergil Ortiz Jr. had the answer to just about every question that could’ve been asked of him.

Despite absorbing a pair of flash knockdowns before rallying in the championship rounds, Ortiz (22-0, 21 KOs) narrowly edged a determined Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) to capture the WBC interim title at 154 pounds by majority decision on Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. | August 10, 2024 | Michelob Ultra Arena – Las Vegas, NV

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #dazn #sports #freefight #onthisday #otd #fullfight #free #foty #vergilortizjr #lasvegasboxing

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl