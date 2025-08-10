The Prince's greatest performance? | Naseem Hamed v Bungu | Matchroom Boxing





Prince Naseem Hamed defends his WBO featherweight title against vs long-reigning IBF super-bantamweight champion Vuyani Bungu at the London Arena, March 11, 2000.

Naz went into the fight needing to impress, as some sections of the media were critical of his last few performances.

Bungu, a South African boxing legend with 13 successful world title defences to his name, moved up in weight to challenge the undefeated Hamed. What followed was one of Naz’s sharpest performances – blistering hand speed, precision power, and a dominant finish that cemented his status as one of the best punchers of his era.

#princenaseem #naseemhamed #greatestknockouts

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.