Ray Ford vs Abraham Nova | Full Fight | The Savage moves closer to title | Matchroom Boxing





Raymond Ford makes it three wins on the bounce to move a step closer to another World Title shot, this time up at Super Featherweight. ‘The Savage’ dominates over Abraham Nova in Riyadh to win by UD on the cards in support to Moses Itauma vs Dillian Whyte on Saturday 16 August 2025 in Riyadh.

#Boxing #MatchroomBoxing #raymondford

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.