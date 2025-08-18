Home / Boxing Videos / Packing Power from the Philippines, Eumir Marcial delivers TKO

Packing Power from the Philippines, Eumir Marcial delivers TKO

Eumir Marcial is the only fighter to win a medal in the olympics for the 🇵🇭 in the country’s history. He showed exactly why on July 19.

📺 Watch the #MarcialJoseph fight today: https://youtu.be/He6L5VC6jAM

