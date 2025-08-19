KO | Joel Iriarte vs. Marcos Jimenez | Knockout streak continues!

Kicking off the main DAZN broadcast, rising welterweight knockout artist Joel Iriarte (7-0, 7 KOs), of Bakersfield, claimed his first piece of hardware with a first-round knockout of Marcos Jimenez (25-12, 17 KOs), of Cupey Alto, Puerto Rico, to win the WBA Continental Gold welterweight title.
Joel Iriarte vs. Marcos Jimenez | April 19, 2025 | Frontwave Arena – Oceanside, CA
