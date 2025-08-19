Ward & Roy Address Anthony Joshua Drama & If Mayweather is TOP 5 ALL TIME





Andre Ward’s recent remarks about Anthony Joshua didn’t go unnoticed. Now he and Roy Jones Jr. break it all down, sharing unfiltered thoughts on Dre’s mindset and future. Plus, the two boxing legends debate whether Floyd Mayweather truly belongs in the top 5 fighters of all time, and what criteria actually matters.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions