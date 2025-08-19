Home / Boxing Videos / Ward & Roy Address Anthony Joshua Drama & If Mayweather is TOP 5 ALL TIME

Ward & Roy Address Anthony Joshua Drama & If Mayweather is TOP 5 ALL TIME

Andre Ward’s recent remarks about Anthony Joshua didn’t go unnoticed. Now he and Roy Jones Jr. break it all down, sharing unfiltered thoughts on Dre’s mindset and future. Plus, the two boxing legends debate whether Floyd Mayweather truly belongs in the top 5 fighters of all time, and what criteria actually matters.

