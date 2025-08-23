Full Fight | Victor Morales vs. Rene Alvarado | “El Gemelo” proves that he's still a contender!

Rene Alvarado defeats Victor Morales Jr. by unanimous decision. The veteran outworks the rising prospect to earn a statement win on the Chavez Jr. vs. Paul undercard.
Victor Morales vs. Rene Alvarado | June 28, 2025 | Honda Center – Anaheim, CA
