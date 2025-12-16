Home / Boxing Videos / Nearly Go Time 🚀 Anthony Joshua's Workout For Jake Paul Fight

Nearly Go Time 🚀 Anthony Joshua's Workout For Jake Paul Fight

Matchroom Boxing 37 mins ago Boxing Videos



Catch a glimpse of Anthony Joshua’s new training team from the the open workouts as AJ prepares for Friday’s fight against Jake Paul in Miami.

#shorts #jakejoshua #anthonyjoshua

