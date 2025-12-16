Nearly Go Time 🚀 Anthony Joshua's Workout For Jake Paul Fight

Catch a glimpse of Anthony Joshua’s new training team from the the open workouts as AJ prepares for Friday’s fight against Jake Paul in Miami.
#shorts #jakejoshua #anthonyjoshua
Catch a glimpse of Anthony Joshua’s new training team from the the open workouts as AJ prepares for Friday’s fight against Jake Paul in Miami.
#shorts #jakejoshua #anthonyjoshua
Tags * Anthony Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Eddie Hearn Fight Jake Joshua39s Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Paul time Workout
In this episode of The Art of Ward, Andre Ward sits down with Hall of …