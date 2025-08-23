Home / Boxing Videos / Andre Berto CANCELLED Shane Mosley Fight for Haiti Earthquake

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/CWg6JiSSanw

Andre Berto made the shocking decision to pull out of his biggest fight to help Haiti after the devastating earthquake. The emotional story of a fighter choosing family over fame and money. Berto reveals what he witnessed when he traveled to Haiti during the crisis.

