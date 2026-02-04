FLYING SQUIRRELS UNVEIL NEW NUTASHA-INSPIRED UNIFORM – DiBella Entertainment

Reveal marks Minor League Baseball’s first on-field uniform featuring a female mascot character

The Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday unveiled a new branding and uniform set featuring Nutasha, the team’s iconic female mascot, as part of the organization’s 2026 Theme Night Collection.

Nutasha will be recognized with her own standalone visual identity, highlighting her energy and impact with the Flying Squirrels. The uniforms will be the first worn by a Minor League Baseball team portraying a female mascot character.

Full artwork and design elements for the Nutasha collection can be found here.

“Nutasha has created so many memories for our fans over the past 10 years, and we are thrilled to introduce a brand dedicated to her,” Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer Ben Rothrock said. “This branding allows us to celebrate her legacy while also recognizing the women who drive our industry forward. We’re proud of what Nutasha represents and we are excited to see her impact grow as we head into our inaugural season at CarMax Park.”

The uniform pairs a dark gray and black foundation with vibrant pink accents, rippling from the wordmark across the chest. The brand’s “Curly Squirrel” font is featured with “Flying Squirrels” on the front of the jersey in gray, white and pink colors, topped with Nutasha’s signature bow. Gray, white and pink circle the collar and the end of the jersey sleeves. The left sleeve adorns a roundel logo with Nutasha striking the “Defender Pose” with a smile and her pink cape flowing. White numbers with pink accents and a black outline are featured on the back of the uniform. The jersey is designed to be paired with black pants.

The gray fitted cap has a pink bill and features Nutasha in the valiant “Ascend Pose,” depicting her in mid-flight.

New merchandise with the Nutasha branding along with pre-orders for select items are available at The Squirrels Nest Team Store at The Diamond and can be purchased online here.

The Flying Squirrels will debut the new Nutasha uniforms Mother’s Day Weekend, May 9-10. More dates with the branding on the field will be announced at a later date.

Nutasha officially made her debut nearly 10 years ago as part of the Flying Squirrels’ Opening Day festivities on April 14, 2016. She can be seen at every Flying Squirrels home game along with her sidekick Nutzy, select Go Nuts for Reading Program school appearances and many community outreach events.

Season Memberships for the Flying Squirrels’ 2026 season at CarMax Park are on sale now. Information is available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office at The Diamond.