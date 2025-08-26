Home / Boxing Videos / Undefeated Olympian Pat McCormack | Day in the Life | Matchroom Boxing

Undefeated Olympian Pat McCormack | Day in the Life | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago



Undefeated Pat McCormack won Olympic silver at the 2020 Games and, now 7-0 (5), is just “two years away” from winning a world title according to his team. This is Matchroom’s Day in the Life of one of the hottest prospects in the UK.

