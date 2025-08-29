Gabriela Fundora | I'm Sweet!

“I’m Sweet” featuring boxing’s youngest undisputed world champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (16-0, 8 KOs). The bright video comes as she prepares for her third historic defense of the WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine World Titles against Ayelén “Piru” Granadino (12-2-4, 1 KO) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The spectacular Unified Championship and Undisputed Championship doubleheader featuring the sport’s youngest, history-making stars is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and live on DAZN.
#goldenboy #goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #worldchampion #gabrielafundora #imsweet #shortfilm
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl