Full Fight | Joshua Garcia vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes | This is what boxing is all about!

Uhlices Avelino-Reyes scored a stunning upset victory over Joshua Garcia via a second-round knockout.

Joshua Garcia vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes | December 14, 2024 | Toyota Center – Ontario, CA

