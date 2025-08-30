Make the Days Count: Crocker vs Donovan 2 | Matchroom Boxing





Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan 2 – the first all-Irish world title fight – is set for September 13, 2025 at Windsor Park, Belfast, for the vacant IBF welterweight world championship.

Crocker (21-0) and Donovan (14-1) run it back in a stadium setting after their March 1, 2025 final eliminator ended in controversy: Donovan was disqualified for a shot after the bell moments after decking Crocker, having already been docked points for fouls.

Here, the Celtic rivals look to Make the Days Count as they head into the final days before they make history.

