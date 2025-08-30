“There's NO WHERE to hide this time!” | “This is MY city! | Matchroom Boxing





Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan 2 is set for September 13, 2025 at Windsor Park, Belfast, for the vacant IBF welterweight world title — the first all-Irish world title fight. Lewis Crocker (21-0) and Paddy Donovan (14-1) run it back in a stadium setting with Irish boxing history, world-title stakes, and massive home support. Crocker vs Donovan 2, Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan, IBF welterweight world title, Irish boxing, Belfast, Windsor Park, 2025 boxing.

The rematch was ordered after their March 1, 2025 IBF final eliminator at the SSE Arena ended in controversy: Donovan was disqualified for a shot after the bell moments after decking Crocker, having already been docked points for fouls. Expect Crocker vs Donovan 2 fight week to dominate — press conference, weigh-in, face-off, undercard, ring walks, full fight highlights, KO clips, post-fight interviews — Lewis Crocker, Paddy Donovan, Belfast boxing, live boxing 2025.

