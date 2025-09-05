Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez Vs Christopher 'Pitufo' Diaz Plus Undercard Weigh-In

Watch from Los Mochis, Mexico as defending hometown World Champion Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez, two-time World Title challenger Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Diaz and the supporting weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s showdown, live around the world on DAZN.
***
#matchroomboxing #boxeo #nunezdiaz
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.