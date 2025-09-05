Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez Vs Christopher 'Pitufo' Diaz Plus Undercard Weigh-In

Tyson v Mayweather Former world champions Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather are set to compete in an exhibition bout next year. The event will be put on by CSI... […]

Roy Jones Jr. finally gets his gold medal Roy Jones Jr. brought to tears as Park Si-Hun gifts gold medal decades after 1988 Olympic controversy More than 36 years later, Park Si-Hun's gold... […]

If Canelo wins, he was too big & stronger. If Terrence wins, fight was FIXED Canelo vs Terrence is Mismatch cause if Canelo wins its because Canelo was too big and too strong. But, If Terrence wins it'll be because Canelo... […]

Joseph Parker v Fabio Wardley British heavyweight Fabio Wardley has been in recent discussions to face Joseph Parker in a fight that would take place on October 25 at London’s O2... […]

rip joe bugner rest peacefully champion […]

Nothing fights you would like to see... When I say "nothing fights," I mean fights that have no championship significance or very little ladder climbing significance. Remember back up until... […]

Who do you have? Crawford v Alvarez? I didn't see a poll thread on the fight so I took it upon myself to start one. Who do you have and why? Terence "Bud" Crawford v Saul "Canelo"... […]

Misfits Boxing I know Misfits Boxing is a joke but with no major boxing event this weekend I am starting to get interested in the card this weekend. It has... […]

Tim Bradley's take on Canelo v Crawford... ... an analyst you can respect. Sure, Motivedia and Rummy's Corner are cool for entertainment and there is an assortment of these "boxing," YouTube... […]

Daniel Dubois split with his trainer Daniel Dubois has split from his head trainer, Don Charles. The pair have parted ways after a fruitful two-year partnership that saw 'Triple D'... […]

Michael Conlan v Jack Bateson - Free Channel 5 Boxing Michael Conlan 19 wins, 3 losses will fight Jack Bateson 20 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw on Friday, September 5th, 2025, at 3Arena, Dublin. The fight... […]

Wardley v Itauma... winner takes on Usyk! What do you reckon? Especially if Parker or Kabayel gets their chance with Usyk next. I would like to see Wardley vs Itauma. Could be a good rivalry... […]

Who should Moses Itauma fight next? Moses Itauma is an incredible talent at only 20 years old but who should he fight next? Except Usyk, he would be favourite against most boxers. […]

Should AJ fight Jake Paul? I normally ignore everything with Jake Paul and boxing but this cannot be avoided. There is a slight possibility that AJ may face this you tuber who... […]