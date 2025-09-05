Home / Boxing Videos / Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez Vs Christopher 'Pitufo' Diaz Plus Undercard Weigh-In

Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez Vs Christopher 'Pitufo' Diaz Plus Undercard Weigh-In

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Watch from Los Mochis, Mexico as defending hometown World Champion Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez, two-time World Title challenger Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Diaz and the supporting weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s showdown, live around the world on DAZN.

