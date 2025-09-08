Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley – FULL Fight Marathon 💥





Watch the best of Joseph Parker & Fabio Wardley ahead of their monumental clash that will determine the next in line for the WBO World Heavyweight Championship. See how both boxers got to this point by rewatching their vital wins against heavyweight powerhouses such as Deontay Wilder, Martin Bakole, Frazer Clarke, Justis Huni & more!

