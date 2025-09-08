WBA Future Venezuela Keeps Expanding – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Venezuelan Boxing project continues to gain momentum, bringing new events to different corners of the country. Following recent successes, the next stop will be Güigüe, Carabobo State, where a special fight card is set to take place.

This week, local authorities officially welcomed the WBA Future initiative, confirming that the event will be staged in October during Güigüe’s patronal festivities. The show will feature some of the brightest young talent in Venezuela, giving the local fans a glimpse at the nation’s next generation of champions.

The WBA Future program has already expanded across several countries—including Colombia, Panama, Argentina, Andorra, and the United States—creating a global platform for prospects to shine. Its mission is clear: to provide opportunities for young fighters from every corner of the world and prepare the champions of tomorrow.