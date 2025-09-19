Crawford Keeps the Super Middleweight Crown, Baraou Stands Alone at Super Welter – World Boxing Association

Terence Crawford will remain the WBA Super Champion at 168 pounds following his recent victory over Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, while Germany’s Abass Baraou now stands as the lone titleholder at super welterweight, according to the sanctioning body’s championship committee.

The Omaha native first claimed the WBA 154-pound strap in August of last year when he turned back Israil Madrimov. He was then granted special permission to jump up in weight for the blockbuster showdown with Canelo. After that historic triumph, Crawford solidified his reign at super middleweight, while Baraou—who previously held the interim version of the belt—was elevated as the sole champion at 154.

Back in March, with the super welterweight title sitting idle for over seven months, the WBA approved an interim clash between Yoenis Téllez and former unified champ Julian “J-Rock” Williams. Téllez came away with the belt that night, only to fall short against Baraou a few weeks ago, when the German outworked him to capture the crown.

As for Baraou, the WBA will soon determine the details of his first defense, in line with the organization’s rules and regulations. Meanwhile, the pioneering sanctioning body congratulated Crawford on his remarkable victory, cementing his status as one of the defining figures of this boxing era.